Letter to the editor: Stewardship act deserves support

Here I am, with my second vaccine under a Band-Aid on my arm, looking at the world with renewed hope. As I plan summer hikes, cold beer at hand, I trace routes near my home. I follow topographic lines near Morrell Mountain, Dunham Point and Spread Mountain, and look for areas of easy walking, routes that connect the landscape.

This area, between Seeley Lake and Ovando, is my home. It is rich in wildlife. It is the birthplace of rivers. It is a working landscape, too. These maps capture the heart of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a made-in-Montana bill. This effort involved people from the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys who represent varied interests — conservation, timber, ranching, outfitting, local business and conservation.

I’m a firm believer in this bill, saw the pressures our valley faced from recreation last summer, and think the BCSA deserves support from Montanans who love getting on the ground on our public lands or casting a fly into our rivers.

I hope you’ll set down your beer briefly and call U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to thank him for supporting the bill, and call U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to ask them to support the BCSA today.

Gene Schade,

Seeley Lake

