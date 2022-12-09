Letter to the editor: Still good people in Missoula

On Dec. 7, I was shopping at the Russell Street Albertsons. I checked out a little over $100 worth of groceries. When I tried to pay, the machine rejected my debit card. The manager tried to help me but no go. They asked me to pull forward because there were three people waiting. I am disabled and was using an electric cart. I didn’t know what to do. Then the checker handed me my receipt saying that the lady behind me paid for my groceries.
Long story short, there was a bank problem reading my card. If anyone tries to tell you that Missoula has gotten too big and coldhearted, don’t believe them. I assure you that I will pay it forward.
Thank you Miss M. you are a gem.
Danny Lee,
Missoula