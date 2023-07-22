It was very sad to see Dan Kemmis remove his support of Mike Nugent based on something entirely out of Mike’s control. How unbelievable that one would think backing out of a commitment to the best candidate for Missoula would have an impact on any national organization. It’s almost like saying “Do you know who I am? I’m important enough that by not supporting Mike Nugent, you will now stop spending money on any candidate nation-wide." There is such a thing as making a statement, of course. But, what if the Realtor Association decided to put up billboards for all of the mayoral candidates? Hmmmm. Guess we shouldn’t vote for any of them. I don’t support what the National Realtors Association did at all and I don’t support the local realtors association going after national PAC money for a race like this. But, blame the associations, not Mike Nugent. In my book, he’s the best candidate for Missoula.