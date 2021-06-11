Letter to the editor: Stone-Manning advice was key

Little known fact about Tracy Stone-Manning, the nominee for director of the Bureau of Land Management: In the 1980s through the 1990s, Missoula was the noxious weed capital of Montana. The county weed district lacked public support and funding.

As a founding director of a nonprofit called Citizens for a Weed Free Future that incorporated in 1999, our first project was to develop a mil levy proposal that would triple the county weed management budget and show public support for weed management. Everyone said it could not be done, but we forged forward.

When Stone-Manning heard about it, she called and offered her help. Throughout the campaign she provided critical support and advice on how to explain the weed issue to the public and, to everyone’s surprise, the mil levy was passed in June 2000. Today Missoula County has the most comprehensive weed management program in the state. I doubt that we could have passed it without her helpful advice.

So any rancher, logger, farmer, city or rural dweller, and especially politician, who supports weed management should also support Tracy Stone-Manning as director of the BLM. A vote against her nomination is a vote against noxious weed control.

Andy Kulla,

FLorence

