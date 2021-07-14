Letter to the editor: Stone-Manning is incredibly qualified

My husband and I highly endorse the selection of Tracy Stone-Manning as the new Bureau of Land Management director. She is incredibly qualified, having advocated for judicious stewardship of our nation's public lands and waters.

We know and appreciate all hard her work with the Clark Fork Coalition that helped clean up the river. Through her service with the National Wildlife Foundation, she knows the importance of prioritizing wildlife habitat restoration. She is able to bring the multiple diverse opinions together and have them work for the common good. She is incredibly patient and puts the time in to come to an agreeable conclusion.