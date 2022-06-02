Letter to the editor: Stop attacking transgender

Dear Montana, I am appalled that the elected officials in this state have nothing better to do than attack fellow Montanans who have done nothing more than have the audacity to be born transgender. All they want is to live their lives having all their identifying documents match their gender identity so when they go to college (hopefully in state) or get pulled over for a dead tail light or just get a real ID or a passport to be able to get on an airplane, that their paperwork matches! Might not be a big deal to you but to transgender people it can mean life or death, literally. I thought Montanans where better than that. If you are real Montanans, quit picking on trans Montanans for no better reason than your party or religion think. It's the politically correct thing to do. Let's solve real issues and make Montana the last best place for all its citizens.