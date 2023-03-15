Please rethink your opinion if you think the U.S. and allies could easily take down China if it invades Taiwan. China probably has the most advanced military in the world. China is the world's most prosperous supplier of goods of various kinds in the world. China has an advanced technological force that could influence or take down most anything anywhere anytime. Why doesn't the U.S. ramp up our manufacturing base and stop buying so much stuff from China? How about a very high-level, diplomatic push involving many countries that might stop WWIII? Would Americans really vote for a war with China over Taiwan; sending thousands and thousands of troops, planes thousands of miles away? Who would pay for this? The tension is ratcheting up so I suggest that more citizens from many countries start to weigh in on what would make the Russian/Ukraine war look rather unimportant. China is "on the move", so to speak and supports Russia, if you weren't aware. Stop buying all that stuff at Walmart from China! Make more stuff in the U.S., Canada and Mexico!