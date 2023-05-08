Well, Missoula, here we are again, getting played for fools by an out-of-state developer who didn’t ask Missoulians what we would like at the Post Hospital, rather told us what he is going to do. Just as with the Mercantile, we are being told his solution is the only one. The cost of saving the Post Hospital? Only 16 residential units situated on the open space of Fort Missoula, the majority of which will be priced at a minimum of $700,000 (a figure quoted by the developer at Saturday’s open house). The project now encompasses an approximate five acres of open space, the 16 residential units, two separate commercial buildings and a play area. The riparian bird habitat on the Bitterroot River will be decimated. The fort roads are ill-suited for this type of development and the necessary infrastructure will be paid by Missoula taxpayers.