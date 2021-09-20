 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Stop gentrification
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Stop gentrification

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There was an article in the Sept. 16 Missoulian about urban renewal and tax increment financing. How about just fixing the pot holes? The streets of Missoula are a disgrace with crumbling patches or no patches at all. And how does a nine-story replacement for the Missoulian building fit with the character of the Hip Strip? The Hip Strip has a couple of coffee shops, a bookstore, a cobbler, a yarn store, and a second-hand sports equipment store. The people who live in that neighborhood are students, ex-students, artists, young families and some of Missoula's working poor.

Missoula's charm will not be enhanced by driving these folks out of the neighborhood with the push to gentrify the area and pedal a bunch of pricey high-rise condos to the rich. This isn't Billings.

Finally, thanks to Tyler Christensen for her years editing these letters. Her recent goodbye letter to readers was thoughtful, funny and full of love. She will be missed.

Paul Lynn,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News