Letter to the editor: Stop gentrification

There was an article in the Sept. 16 Missoulian about urban renewal and tax increment financing. How about just fixing the pot holes? The streets of Missoula are a disgrace with crumbling patches or no patches at all. And how does a nine-story replacement for the Missoulian building fit with the character of the Hip Strip? The Hip Strip has a couple of coffee shops, a bookstore, a cobbler, a yarn store, and a second-hand sports equipment store. The people who live in that neighborhood are students, ex-students, artists, young families and some of Missoula's working poor.