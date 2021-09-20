Letter to the editor: Stop gentrification

There was an article in the Sept. 16 Missoulian about urban renewal and tax increment financing. How about just fixing the pot holes? The streets of Missoula are a disgrace with crumbling patches or no patches at all. And how does a nine-story replacement for the Missoulian building fit with the character of the Hip Strip? The Hip Strip has a couple of coffee shops, a bookstore, a cobbler, a yarn store, and a second-hand sports equipment store. The people who live in that neighborhood are students, ex-students, artists, young families and some of Missoula's working poor.
Missoula's charm will not be enhanced by driving these folks out of the neighborhood with the push to gentrify the area and pedal a bunch of pricey high-rise condos to the rich. This isn't Billings.
Finally, thanks to Tyler Christensen for her years editing these letters. Her recent goodbye letter to readers was thoughtful, funny and full of love. She will be missed.
Paul Lynn,
Missoula