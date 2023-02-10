The Legislature wants to amend trapping into the Montana Constitution by sneaking it in under hunting and fishing which are already protected as "the opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game." Trapping equals cruelty and torture. Recall the Yellowstone wolf, "Max," who was held in a leghold trap for days until our intrepid governor could find time to show up and shoot him. Trapping is not fair chase. It indiscriminately kills and should never be enshrined in our Constitution. Another important point about this bill is that naming personal rights, 'hunting, trapping, and fishing' in the Constitution sets a precedent for many special interests to demand constitutional rights. This clutters the Constitution with amendments that will end up contradicting each othe,r causing endless lawsuits and making the Constitution worthless. If you want to help call the Capitol switchboard at 406-444-4800 and reach out to your representative.