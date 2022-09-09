Letter to the editor: Stop Holland Lake Lodge expansion

Please comment on the FS site (fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746) about the proposed improvements and expansion on Holland Lake Lodge before Sept. 25. “POWDR” a huge ski resort company owns it now. See the details of the planned improvements! Construction of new structures/new constructed facilities would include:
1. Bob Marshall Lodge (28 rooms, two-story, 13,000 square feet)
2. 10 lake cabins (650 square feet each)
3. 16 smaller studio cabins (250 square feet each)
4. New Welcome Center (2,000 square feet, single-story building) for check in and retail
5. The Mission Mountains Restaurant (3,000 square feet) would be constructed adjacent to the Old Lodge separated by a breezeway. The proposed Mission Mountains Restaurant would have indoor seating capacity for 100 guests. Outdoor seating would also be available for an additional 30 guests when the weather allows for it. The new kitchen will be designed to serve three times as many meals as the current kitchen.
6. Small watersport building (400 square feet)
7. New support buildings which would include a maintenance building (2,000 square feet) and employee housing (2,000 square feet)
Please help save the area for the public!
Patty Spurzem,
Missoula