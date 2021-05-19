 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stop legislators from benefiting financially
Letter to the editor: Stop legislators from benefiting financially

Isn't it about time to stop our legislators from proposing bills that directly effect them financially? Vape store owners against vaping restrictions, outfitters wanting guaranteed licenses — just to name a few from the past session.

Stan Duffner,

Missoula

