Letter to the editor: Stop legislators from benefiting financially

Who could've seen this Biden/Harris failure coming? Spoiler alert! Seventy five million Americans. Time for a quarter one grade check.
Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester:
Yesterday an old friend from my Montana hometown sent me a direct message with a conspiracy video attached. The video was not of any reliable …
The 2020 election did not turn out the way it did because of any voter fraud, so why do Trumpublicans continue to insist on the idea that ther…
Name an authoritarian regime over the past century where citizens enjoyed a constitutional right to bear arms? Of course you can’t. Dictatorsh…
The Montana University System did it unto themselves. I attended MSU from 1970-1975. I was a member of the MSU 22, indoor, rifle team. We were…
Well, I was going to run for president but decided if I didn't win, the vote would be rigged. (Joke.)
In regard to the May 14 letter from Linda Holtom:
NorthWestern Energy published promotional materials last week about their smart meter upgrade project. Projects like these have resulted in co…
Hmm. I wonder. Has the Republican Party become a cult? Consider: What classifies as a cult?