Letter to the editor: Stop mailing flyers

Politicians who campaign on fighting global warming, and send out "vote for me flyers" in the mail, are contradicting what they are running for. I will not vote for politicians who send out paper ads. I feel that politicians need to campaign face-to-face while they try to get in office.

Sure this is only my opinion, as some politicians pass laws to destroy this one and only world we all live on. All political parties are responsible for such destruction we all see or hear about in today's world. As human beings we all should become more compassionate for others and become abstract thinkers in order to live on our one and only world for another 500 or more years.