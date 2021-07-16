Letter to the editor: Stop obstruction, confirm nominee

Some people are peace-makers and builders. Montana is home to one of the best! Tracy Stone-Manning has consistently demonstrated that solutions come from working with people on all sides of difficult issues. I am tremendously proud that she is nominated to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. What an honor and opportunity for Montana and our country!

Stone-Manning led the Clark Fork Coalition, is currently a director at the National Wildlife Federation, served as director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and chief of staff for our previous governor. Time and again she has demonstrated the skills that are essential to bring us together for a better future.

In a May 2021 interview, Mitch McConnell revealed what Republicans hope to achieve in Congress. "One-hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration," he said. In other words, McConnell is saying to hell with America. We cannot sacrifice great leadership and the needs of our country so congressmen can exact political retribution.