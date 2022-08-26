Letter to the editor: Stop pandering to rich trophy hunters

Our wolf-killing, bloodthirsty governor has reached new heights of insanity. He and his lackey Fish Wildlife & Parks director Worsech have dismantled the animal protection arm of the FWP, firing wardens and opening up our state for a poaching free-for-all. Speak out to the governor and FWP and let them know that you are disgusted by their pandering to the rich trophy hunters and their annihilation of OUR wildlife. We are disgusted and angry about going backwards in wildlife protection, erasing whatever sound, sane management decisions we had. And when election time comes around for the governor, let’s show him by our votes that we are mad as hell and won’t take this self-serving craziness anymore!