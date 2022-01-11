Letter to the editor: Stop relying on fossil fuels

The recent news that oil and gas leasing on federal land is expected to resume early this year in Montana and North Dakota was discouraging, to say the least. It comes as "Don't Look Up," the highly entertaining drama about the climate crisis, records the biggest week of views in Netflix history.

Planet-warming pollution, primarily from fossil fuels, surged to near-record highs last year, while our government still refuses to budge from its reliance on the profit-making production of fossil fuels.

As David Sirota, co-writer of "Don't Look Up," so aptly puts it, we desperately need “a robust attempt to combat anti-government nihilism by creating a government that is serious about the public interest.”

Carol Wald,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1