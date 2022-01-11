 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Stop relying on fossil fuels

  • 0

The recent news that oil and gas leasing on federal land is expected to resume early this year in Montana and North Dakota was discouraging, to say the least. It comes as "Don't Look Up," the highly entertaining drama about the climate crisis, records the biggest week of views in Netflix history.

Planet-warming pollution, primarily from fossil fuels, surged to near-record highs last year, while our government still refuses to budge from its reliance on the profit-making production of fossil fuels.

As David Sirota, co-writer of "Don't Look Up," so aptly puts it, we desperately need “a robust attempt to combat anti-government nihilism by creating a government that is serious about the public interest.”

Carol Wald,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Jan 6, 2021

Letter to the editor: Jan 6, 2021

Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection reflection: "You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know." William Wilberforce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News