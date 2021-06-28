Letter to the editor: Stop spraying insecticides

Montana is about to spray insecticides on 2.6 million acres of Montana grasslands, threatening pollinating bees, organic farms, birds and wildlife.

And if you don't care about all of that, think about what it does to the human genes. Nerve diseases from insecticides like Parkinson's, ALS, neuropathy. Our family knows all too well the devastation to nerves caused by chemicals for insecticides sprayed in Michigan, which got into the water supplies, into our food, into Lake Michigan and others, causing generations of nerve disorders.

FWP is getting ready to poison Montana, and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in on the board of FWP. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte stand to benefit, because insecticides are very profitable and they don't care about what it does to our health. Aerial spraying years ago was responsible for a lot of cancer and nerve diseases.

Call or write to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. If this isn't stopped, we will witness another silent spring and the dying of our land.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

