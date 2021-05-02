Letter to the editor: Stop spraying poisons on foods, fields, lawns

Homicide. Infanticide. Pesticide. Herbicide. Genocide. Yes, these words do all belong together. These words detail the current atrocity of chemical agriculture. When fossil-fuel derived fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides are applied to food, these are crimes against humanity.

It is considered homicide if the act is planned in advance. It is infanticide if babies are knowingly left to perish. It is genocide if an entire peoples or entire population is targeted. If we spray it on and it kills, it’s still spelled d-e-a-t-h.

Whether it be Midwestern mono cropped corn, almonds in California or a weed-free playground at the church next door, all of this is killing.

Please, if you care for a lawn, a crop, an orchard or any piece land, do not use chemicals. We must stop using killers like Roundup immediately.

If a dictator was murdering his countrymen, America would stand up and end the slaughter.

The dictator today is industrial agriculture, with agrochemicals as the weapons of mass destruction. America must stand up to this dictator. We must stop the spraying of poisons on our food, fields, parks and lawns.

There’s tons of safe, natural ways to manage lands, so please educate yourself, and choose life.