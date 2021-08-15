Letter to the editor: Stop spreading wrong information

An Aug. 12 Missoulian letter to the editor by Heather Reel disparages masks and COVID vaccines. She states "the vaccine is not the answer either, because I know people who have gotten sick from the vaccine as well." That statement is dangerously misleading.
The Kaiser Foundation recently analyzed the rates of breakthrough infections — infections of people who had received COVID vaccinations — in states across the country. The rates in all reporting states were below 1%.
Covid vaccines are safe and they work. Covid vaccines save lives. This virus is real and it is deadly. 613,000 Americans have now died as a result of this virus.
Please stop spreading disinformation about COVID vaccines!
Paul Lynn,
Missoula