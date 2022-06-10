Letter to the editor: Stop the fraud

Warren Berger (lifelong, stalwart Republican, appointed to the Supreme Court by Richard Nixon) has said, “If I were writing the Bill of Rights now, there wouldn’t be any such thing as the Second Amendment.”

This has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”

…a well-regulated militia. If the militia that was going to be the state Army was going to be regulated, why shouldn’t 16-, 17- or 18-year-olds be regulated in the use of arms the way an automobile is regulated?”

If you are a Republican U.S. Senator — what is more important — the lives of innocent schoolchildren or the bidding of those special interests?

Well, of course, it is the special interests!

“Without their contributions, how can I stay in office? And there is NOTHING more important than my staying in office!”

STOP THE FRAUD!

Mark Brennan,

Missoula

