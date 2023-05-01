Thank you, Sue Silverberg, for your recent Guest View (April 26) concerning malignant behavior by the GOP in Helena. There certainly is a breach of decorum and a lack of respect on display in the Legislature. But it is not by a legislator passionately speaking on behalf of her constituents. Ignorance and disrespect are on display by the house GOP leadership and his henchmen. Yes, you should be ashamed.

The roll of the genetic dice determines the makeup of an individual. Not all are as “perfect” as the GOP think they are. I’ll bet within this Legislature's GOP members, there are family members that are gay, have learning disabilities, have physical disabilities or other abnormalities via no fault of their own. They got that way via their GOP Mom and Dad. Simply stop picking and choosing who you hate. If you think or believe you are Christian, start acting like one. Love your neighbor as yourself. Stop the hate and shaming.