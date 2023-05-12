Is America circling the drain? Our country has seen 201 mass shootings so far this year. While I'm sure "thoughts and prayers" are appreciated they will not stop the carnage, or correct the lack of urgency.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke after the Allen shooting last week, saying he was going to "address mental health issues". Commendable, however in my opinion Gov. Abbott and other Republican governors including our Montana Gov. Gianforte might consider including an intense study into what motivates elected officials to refuse to pass legislation that would help eliminate weapons of war from flooding our streets.