Inch by inch, offensive by counter-offensive, the war in Ukraine continues our world’s march to some sort of nuclear conflagration. Warnings by Russia’s strong man that extreme measures would be taken if Russian statehood is in danger as a result of a military defeat in Ukraine. How will it play out tactical strikes as a prelude to strategic attacks, terminating life as we know it?

Atomic weapons are now in Belarus. What that means for all life is nuclear extermination could be around the next corner. Defeated humiliated strongmen (Putin/Lukashenko) when suffering from attacks of dark delusional paranoia, will unleash holy hell on earth. Dam demolition, threats to nuclear power plants are just a start to the destruction.

Humanity’s continued existence depends on our ability to stop this war, disarm the planet’s destructive nuclear capabilities or face atomic annihilation and a burned out lifeless Earth.

Bill Bakeberg,

Missoula