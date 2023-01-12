Letter to the editor: Stop the wasteful spending

Our City Council recently spent $75,000 to help the JEDI organization shine a light on systemic racism in Missoula (see Missoulian Nov. 23).

The big takeaway from this seemingly overpriced study seemed to be that people of color were uncomfortable when greeted with questions about where they came from. This greeting is simply a reflection of traditional western hospitality and is ubiquitous in this country.

To impute racism to a community based on its mostly uncolored population and their aged and accepted practice of welcoming newcomers is odious to say the least. Would it be better to cast our gaze downward when approaching people of color? Or to ignore them completely?

What indeed, would be more colorful (if you will, as they say) than engaging these newcomers in conversation? Certainly the vast majority of these folks would much rather assimilate into American society than to be complicit in her destruction.

The money spent for the results obtained is embarrassing for everyone involved, and we should all hope and pray that this very expensive silliness will end soon. At least we all know now that the most racist things about Missoula are its City Council and their JEDI organization, I implore you council members to curb your wasteful spending, dismantle the Jedi joke, and stop promoting racism! You are ruining people's lives with this garbage.

J. German,

Missoula