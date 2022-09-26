 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stop trying to 'get' Trump

Mark Snider: With all due respect, you're greater and smarter than thou comments (Missoulian Tuesday, Sept. 13), which are an all too obvious example of the many who accuse others of doing exactly what they themselves do on an ongoing basis. Millions of us believe it's almost laughable that you and others really believe that we don't think as individuals. Maybe dumping your obsession with "getting" Trump and concentrating on working together will actually make America greater for all, just as it has countless times as long as there's been a good old USA. What a concept.

Michael Doty,

Missoula

