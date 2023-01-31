 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stop trying to scare people and govern with real ideas

To quote Matt Rosendale “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children.” Who exactly is trying keep him from his faith? Who is brainwashing his children? And who is destroying his family?

He says the Left, but who is that? Anybody who disagrees with his politics? Specifically, who is so rotten and evil that they do these things to poor, powerless Matt that that makes him so scared? That 80%+ of this country identifies as Christian, it's a little hard to believe that his religion is in danger. He is helpless in protecting his family? Montana law enforcement is quite good at what they do. And somehow he's allowing his children to become brainwashed zombies. Sounds like a parenting problem.

How about fighting for those things Montana actually needs like roads, affordable housing, infrastructure? The Freedom Caucus seems to really only be trying to take freedoms away from those they don't agree with. Why don't they stop trying to scare people with made-up boogeymen and try governing with real ideas to improve the lives of Montanans. Stop this nonsense.

Dave Franzman,

Florence

