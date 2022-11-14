 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Stop using plastic bags

  • 0

I haven't used a plastic bag at any of the stores in over three years! Instead I use large reusable shopping bags which suit me quite well. It's about time that grocery stores stopped using plastic bags for our groceries, and required us to use reusable bags instead. If a shopper forgets their bags, the store can provide paper bags at a minimal cost per bag. Some states have already adopted this policy for stores, and it's about time Montana did too. When I see all these plastic bags being used, knowing that they all must end up in the landfill, or worse end up as litter on the side of the road (I've seen these bags along the bike trail between Lolo and Florence), I go "what a waste"! It's about time we join these other states in getting rid of all these plastic bags!

John Crawford,

Lolo

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News