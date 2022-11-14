Letter to the editor: Stop using plastic bags

I haven't used a plastic bag at any of the stores in over three years! Instead I use large reusable shopping bags which suit me quite well. It's about time that grocery stores stopped using plastic bags for our groceries, and required us to use reusable bags instead. If a shopper forgets their bags, the store can provide paper bags at a minimal cost per bag. Some states have already adopted this policy for stores, and it's about time Montana did too. When I see all these plastic bags being used, knowing that they all must end up in the landfill, or worse end up as litter on the side of the road (I've seen these bags along the bike trail between Lolo and Florence), I go "what a waste"! It's about time we join these other states in getting rid of all these plastic bags!