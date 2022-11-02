Letter to the editor: Stop Zinke's nonsense

A repulsive, Willie Horton-style ad, approved by Ryan Zinke, claims he is appalled (appalled, I say!) that Monica Tranel defended an accused rapist. So, defendants have no right to representation in Zinke’s America? “Thank God” our justice system worked and that criminal isn’t roaming our streets!

I’m perplexed. If defending accused rapists is so revolting to Zinke, why would he, willingly and voluntarily, work for a sexual predator who boasted about strolling through Miss Teen USA dressing rooms while girls were undressed? Who bragged in vulgar language about grabbing women’s private parts? Who was accused of varying degrees of sexual assault — from repugnant, intrusive groping to rape — by at least 26 women?

When Zinke was Secretary of the Interior I guess he was too busy defrauding the American people to care about his affiliation with a self-confessed scumbag. Ironically, his own ethical misconduct was so corrupt that even a pervert couldn’t abide him.

Unlike the subject of Zinke’s ad who was brought to justice, that other sleazeball still roams our country thanks to the failure of Republicans like Zinke to rise to the duty of candor. Let’s stop Ryan’s nonsense and restore sanity by voting for Monica.

Wanda LaCroix,

Missoula