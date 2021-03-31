Letter to the editor: Store owners pay 'tourist' gas taxes

The supposed tourist gas tax is paid by the store owners. Yes, every penny in tax comes right out of their bottom line. If you own a local gas station, you simply cannot “pass on” the new tax burden. Any store owner will tell you that raising the price even 1-2 cents will cost them business. They don’t make any money on gasoline to begin with! If they turn customers away with higher gas prices, they lose the opportunity to sell their customer something from inside the store — the only path to keeping these locally owned convenience stores in business.