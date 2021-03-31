 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Store owners pay 'tourist' gas taxes
Letter to the editor: Store owners pay 'tourist' gas taxes

Who really pays the “tourist” gas tax?

No, not the locals. No, it isn’t the tourists either. Did anyone really buy that "lipstick on a pig" argument anyway?

The supposed tourist gas tax is paid by the store owners. Yes, every penny in tax comes right out of their bottom line. If you own a local gas station, you simply cannot “pass on” the new tax burden. Any store owner will tell you that raising the price even 1-2 cents will cost them business. They don’t make any money on gasoline to begin with! If they turn customers away with higher gas prices, they lose the opportunity to sell their customer something from inside the store — the only path to keeping these locally owned convenience stores in business.

If our elected officials are looking for a new “tool” to address the supposed lack of funding for our roads, perhaps they could start by addressing their spending problem; revenue has never been the issue.

Tadd Olson,

Missoula

