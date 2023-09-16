It is with great pleasure that Missoula’s beloved walk in the cemetery, "Stories and Stones," has been “resurrected" from its COVID hiatus and will return this Sunday, Sept. 17, with a beautiful summer afternoon and many Missoula stories.

Please join us as for a walk in the park with stories of our beloved Greenough Park and Mansion, our infamous “Mother” Madame Mary Gleim, our own once-haunted, since-exorcised, now beautifully restored Missoula haunted house, our notorious bad guy, the “Baron’ Cornelius O’Keeffe, plus many others.

Enjoy an ice cream treat from Y’all Scream ice cream, share seeds with the Five Valleys Seed Library, find your family’s memorial or grave with our friendly volunteers, explore 1912 Missoula with our historic Sanborn maps and begin your journey into your family story with the help of the Western Montana Genealogical Society. Geoffrey Taylor (of Night Blooming Jasmine) will be fiddling and busking for lunch money.

So, please celebrate with us our beloved Missoula, with its history of life and love and brawls and the people and places that make this such a special place to call home. Sunday, Sept. 17, noon-3 p.m., Missoula City Cemetery.

Suzette Dussault,

Missoula