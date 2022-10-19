Letter to the editor: Strange political positions

It is my understanding that candidates for a judgeship are not only supposed to run as non-partisan, but should actually be non-partisan to provide a fair and equitable venue for those coming before them. However, James Brown’s ads state that he will “stand up to Biden and his liberal judges” (whom he will likely never confront). I could be wrong, but that sounds like he is running as a conservative Republican. If Brown can not even appear to be fair and unbiased in his campaign, how could a voter possibly expect him to be fair and impartial if he gets on the bench?
Then, there are the Zinke ads which imply that defense lawyers, who don’t necessarily want violent criminals roaming our streets, but whose job it is to ensure their clients get a fair trial, should refuse to represent anyone accused of a crime to avoid being labeled as a supporter of the crime.
Both of these ads fail to advocate for their candidate, but instead falsely present themselves or their opponents as something they are not.
Please join me in voting for Ingrid Gustafson and Monica Tranel, both of whom campaign on who they are and their relevant experience.
C. Burt Caldwell,
Missoula