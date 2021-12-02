Letter to the editor: Streets already at capacity

When an out-of-state developer decides to build an outlandish project in Missoula, he will be advised by WGM Group to include a few “affordable housing” units. The phrase panders to the altruistic instincts of the city council and county commissioners and strips them of their ability to weigh what damage the developers' projects will have on our community.

Whether condos in historic Fort Missoula, housing units covering our Larchmont Golf Course, or two monstrous high-rise buildings destined for our Hip Strip, if the developers include several “affordable housing” units in their projects, our local representatives will stamp them “approved!” But who will occupy these affordable housing units? Long-suffering Missoulians, or the owners of those out-of-state vehicles snarling traffic and choking our streets?

Well, the city plans to solve the traffic problem, at least on Brooks Street, through an $847,000 federal grant to study running a bus lane down its center. Their theory is that this will eliminate the probability that the street will reach capacity within 20 years. Really? Hey folks, it's already at capacity.

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula

