With the gobs of money spent to transform the former Missoula Mercantile area into a hotel and business mecca, could the city scrounge a few bucks to make a curb cut at the northeast corner of Pattee and Front streets by the Elk Lodge building? Unless the plan is to intentionally have downtown visitors risk breaking their ankles, or necks, navigating the rotting, wobbly piece of plywood that spans the foot-high gap from street to curb these past several years?