Letter to the editor: Strengthen package with carbon dividend

But, Biden’s package would be stronger with a carbon tax and dividend. A strong, economy-wide price on carbon could reduce America’s carbon pollution by as much as 30% in the first 5 years alone, and is the single most powerful tool we have to hit net zero by 2050. When government puts a price on carbon, it sends a signal through the economy. Businesses respond by becoming more energy efficient and developing new sources of clean energy. A carbon tax becomes affordable for ordinary Americans when the money collected from fossil fuel companies is given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to every American to spend with no restrictions. This protects low-and-middle-income Americans who otherwise might not be able to afford the transition. Call your Congressmen today and ask them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, already introduced to Congress as HR 2307.