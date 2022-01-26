Letter to the editor: Strengthened voter rights laws are needed

Democrat “takeover” efforts, “far-Left priorities,” “partisan power grabs”? You followed your party’s current script well. Never mind GOP-controlled legislatures, including Montana’s, unilaterally passing bills suppressing targeted voters — speaking of “power grabs.” Done for “election integrity,” you say, to stop voter fraud? This, after 2020’s election was demonstrated in 63 separate courts as among the cleanest national elections ever?

About your theme of our Founders intending elections to be managed by the states, one catch: the U.S. Constitution. It specifies (Article 1, Section 4) that Congress shall regulate all elections which include Congress members. Supreme Court Justice Scalia — yes, Antonin Scalia — wrote “The power of Congress over the ‘Times, Places and Manner’ of congressional elections is paramount.”

Yes, our Founders feared excessive federal power, but you conveniently forget that they equally feared minority power running roughshod over the will of the American majority. Voter suppression laws, spreading like a killer coronavirus, aim for just this, and democracy is the victim. Strengthened voter rights laws are needed to constrain these overreaching state laws.

Federal overreach isn’t the present danger. It’s GOP officeholders blowing off their oaths of office — and democracy. Are you?

Eric Mendelson,

Missoula

