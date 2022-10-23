 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Strohmaier respects citizens enough to be honest and clear

  • 0

I am writing to express my strong support for Dave Strohmeier for County Commissioner.

I believe that government is the way we tackle problems that are too big and complex for individuals to resolve alone. Doing this takes a combination of big-picture thinking and detail-orientation. It takes vision, commitment, and willingness to work through the often immense logistical and relational challenges, and the overwhelming inertia of large systems.

In his work to establish the Big Sky Rail Authority, and his steady, continued efforts to build a more just and equitable community, and his concern for all Missoula County residents, wherever they live, Dave Strohmeier has demonstrated these qualities and more. Unlike too may candidates for office, Dave doesn't deal in easy slogans or false promises to increase services while lowering taxes at the same time. Instead, he respects citizens enough to be honest and clear, with a vision of the future and the willingness to put in the work to get us there.

People are also reading…

Please join me in voting for Dave Strohmeier for County Commissioner.

Grace Decker,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Now or never

Letter to the editor: Now or never

It is time to vote for Kim Chambers for County Commissioner. We are being taxed out of our homes. She will hold the county accountable for the…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News