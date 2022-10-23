Letter to the editor: Strohmaier respects citizens enough to be honest and clear

I believe that government is the way we tackle problems that are too big and complex for individuals to resolve alone. Doing this takes a combination of big-picture thinking and detail-orientation. It takes vision, commitment, and willingness to work through the often immense logistical and relational challenges, and the overwhelming inertia of large systems.

In his work to establish the Big Sky Rail Authority, and his steady, continued efforts to build a more just and equitable community, and his concern for all Missoula County residents, wherever they live, Dave Strohmeier has demonstrated these qualities and more. Unlike too may candidates for office, Dave doesn't deal in easy slogans or false promises to increase services while lowering taxes at the same time. Instead, he respects citizens enough to be honest and clear, with a vision of the future and the willingness to put in the work to get us there.