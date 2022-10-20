Letter to the editor: Strohmaier showed disregard for statue

We citizens have a duty to honor those who died to defend our country. The Doughboy Statue on the Courthouse grounds holds the names of 200 Missoulians who died in both world wars. This symbol of supreme sacrifice was erected in 1927. It stood unmolested for 93 years before it was desecrated with spray paint and symbolically hanged with an American flag during the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. I asked Missoula County Commissioner Strohmaier to erect a warning sign beside the monument to inform any future vandals that it is a violation of state law, carrying a fine and jail time, to deface or vandalize our war memorial. When I submitted my request to Commissioner Strohmaier, he laughed it off and refused to do anything. Not long after, the monument was desecrated again. Even now, it stands unprotected.