Letter to the editor: Students are more accepting of masks

I’m fortunate that I have the opportunity to walk my twin 9-year-old grandkids to school. What I see every morning are kids masking up before going into their classroom. Do they like wearing masks? Probably not, but they certainly aren’t traumatized by it. They would much rather be slightly inconvenienced and have in-class learning with their teachers and friends than relive some sort of remote learning experience.

I find it disconcerting that school-age kids are more adaptable and accepting of COVID-19 protocols than some adults. There are just a few instances of children resisting mask mandates that I’m aware of, and it’s learned behavior coming from anti-mask parents.

The argument that there is no science behind mask efficacy is absurd. This is from a study released Sept. 1: “A large, randomized trial led by researchers at Stanford Medicine and Yale University has found that wearing a surgical face mask over the mouth and nose is an effective way to reduce the occurrence of COVID-19 in community settings.”

Thoughtless, uninformed and selfish are the words that come to mind for those parents fighting the mask mandates and suing our school districts.

Pete Talbot,

Missoula

