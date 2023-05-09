In response to Pete Talbot's letter on the April 26, that defended Biden's appointee Julie Su. She is just as unqualified to run the Department of Labor as was his nominee for the FAA. Su oversaw the staggering fraud of the American taxpayers of multi-billions of dollars — and did nothing. She rammed through the passage of AB5 — a bill that basically unemployed thousands of workers. I firmly believe that in her capacity she would dissolve any right-to-work status as well as any day-labor industry.