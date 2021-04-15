Letter to the editor: Sub-standard wages, unaffordable housing

Why is the Missoula County airport paying an out-of-state firm to train and staff airline service jobs? The county and city have an affordable housing crisis that never gets better. Part of what makes housing unaffordable is sub-standard wages.

Why should any firm profit from the work of local people when they could be hired by the county? Training such personnel ought to be the responsibility of the airlines they service, or else the airport itself. This current practice is one more example of systemic exploitation. Congratulations to the Missoulian for featuring this outrage.