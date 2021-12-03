Letter to the editor: Subsidize fair-trade and organics-only policies

A documentary film produced in the Netherlands follows a man who, knowing that Dutch laws prohibiting the purchase of goods produced with slavery were never enforced, bought a bar of African-grown chocolate and pressed the courts to prosecute him under the law. His film and his brand of fair-trade chocolate bars are both named Tony's Chocolonely.

How many other such national level or international laws fail to be enforced? Mandating and subsidizing organic and fair-trade only economic policies is the best way to take responsibility for our unsustainable impacts on those we leave to work in sweatshops, and on the environment. The implementation of these standards would force the development of new small "green" businesses.

Let us treat matters of labor exploitation, species extinction and public health issues caused by industrial overreach as emergencies. Force legislators to mandate and subsidize fair-trade and organics-only economic policies now.

Lori Lasko,

Missoula

