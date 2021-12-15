 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Superintendents should meet with parents

It's no surprise our most liberal school district administrators are upset with a conservative statewide election landslide. Don’t fall for their disingenuous message calling for collaboration. If they really wanted collaboration, they would be listening to parents.

The fact that none of these administrators attempted to contact state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen before writing letters says a lot. I believe these liberal school district administrators should stop hiding behind the media and meet with us like Arntzen does. After all our children's futures are at stake.

Alan C. Ault,

Missoula

