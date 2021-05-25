Letter to the editor: Supply and demand for outdoor recreation in Montana

Accurately forecasting supply and demand is how businesses and other organizations thrive. It has been difficult to accurately forecast the soaring demand for outdoor recreation in Montana.

Montana’s outdoor recreation industry has grown to exceed $7 billion annually, which is roughly $2 billion greater than our agriculture industry. Tickets are now required on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. New trails are utilized as quickly as they are completed. Over 9,000 guided outfitter days take place annually on the Blackfoot; combined with what feels like 90,000 floaters.

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) creates two new outdoor recreation areas, one for mountain biking and one for snowmobiling. The BCSA ensures places ideal for hunting, bird watching, hiking or just sitting on a rock while hoping to see a lynx, will remain. The BCSA protects four of the Blackfoot’s most important tributaries. The BCSA landscape includes productive habitat for rare critters including wolverine and lynx. Bottom line, the BCSA protects the supply of places needed to meet the growing demand for outdoor recreation.

Go to blackfootclearwater.org to learn more about how this made in Montana plan was developed and the long-term economic and social benefits it will provide.