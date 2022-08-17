Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Congratulations to Missoula's business community! We set a national 4-H record where every single 4-H and FFA member that brought a lamb to the market in 2022 lost money. Two weeks ago market lambs in Lake County sold on average at $15 per lb. This past week the mighty Missoula County could only muster $5 per lb for their youth.

You've asked us to pay the 9% national inflation rate so you can keep your lake houses in Polson. Then when we asked you to come to the fair and buy our animals so we could buy our school supplies and clothes, you abandoned us. The few businesses that care to show up can only shoulder so much of the weight. The 4-H and FFA community knows you and will supports you because you support us.

To the businesses that support 4-H and the next generation of agricultural leaders, thank you for teaching us that hard work pays off. To the businesses who are too busy to support the next generation of Montanans, thank you as well. You've taught us a harsh lesson in greed and apathy towards our community.

Please step up in 2023 and support 4-H.

Damon Leishman,

Missoula