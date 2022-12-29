Letter to the editor: Support acquisition of Marshall Mountain

I enthusiastically support the public acquisition of Marshall Mountain. Visiting this iconic location is part of our shared local experience and creating a public park opens up so many opportunities for education, recreation, and enjoying nature in all seasons. I'm not a mountain biker, but I do appreciate all the effort the MTB Missoula community has put into establishing trails throughout the valley that I can enjoy as a hiker. The comment period has been extended to Dec. 30. Visit www.engagemissoula.com/marshall-mountain-recreation-area to get the latest updates and to register your ideas.