We are strong supporters of Andrea and believe she will be the best leader to take Missoula to a healthier future, at a time when our community is in crisis.

Andrea has all the business acumen as a proven leader. In her tenure as executive director for Homeword, Andrea has built or restored more than 1,150 homes statewide. She is an innovator in that she creates policy and completes projects that make the lives of Missoulians better, with her focus on community, networking on a local, state and federal level, and forming positive relationships with other business and political leaders to affect change.

Most importantly to us, Andrea is a breath of fresh air on the political scene; she is accessible, kind, and knowledgeable in her conversations. I know firsthand that if there is a concern, Andrea will listen with intent and authenticity, and she will work to create a solution. No issue is too small, or too large, for her to process and act on. Andrea has a bright and intelligent personality that makes her a natural collaborator and a problem solver.

Please get your ballots in today with a vote for Andrea!

Diana and Rick Nash,

Missoula