Letter to the editor: Support BCSA and grizzlies

Among the benefits that The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act would bring towards supporting public lands and ecological projects that Montana prides itself on, is grizzly bear conservation.

Not including the state of Alaska, the grizzly bear habitat range has shrunk 99 percent from what it once was. This trend has caused them to be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Montana then finds itself in an especially unique position, wherein, among the lower 48 states, Montana has some of the largest populations of grizzly inhabitants. Something Montanans have shown their respect and admiration for on a generational scale.

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act is a proposed bill that looks to add nearly 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Mission Mountains and Scapegoat wilderness areas. These are key for grizzly bear populations within the state and would offer these animals a greater opportunity to thrive while simultaneously offering the prospect for coexistence between Montanans and these iconic and ecologically important animals.

For these reasons, as a University of Montana student and lifelong Montanan, I believe it is extremely important to support the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act through its legislative journey.

John Bazant

Missoula

