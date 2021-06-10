Letter to the editor: Support bipartisan energy legislation

To effectively fight climate change, we all need to pull together. I want to promote a carbon fee and dividend program, like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act currently working through Congress. This would serve as the agent of change to make the rapid transition that 350 Montana seeks. It works in a way that my conservative friends can get behind, using market forces to unleash the innovation and new jobs that make the clean energy future happen. And it has been carefully organized to get us through the transition without damaging our economy or bringing harm to the least among us.