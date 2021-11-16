Letter to the editor: Support Blackfoot Clearwater bill

The history of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) is dramatically different from most bills. It began as a conversation in 2001 when snowmobilers requested winter motorized access in the Mission Mountains. Conversation between snowmobilers and wilderness advocates resulted in the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) amending the Forest Plan in 2003 to allow motorized winter access in the Missions.

In 2005 a larger group representing a wide range of interests discussed opportunities within the Seeley Lake Ranger District. An agreement was reached in 2008 with a recommendation for additional wilderness designations in conjunction with forest management objectives and the designation of permanent recreation sites. That agreement helped earn funding from the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP) of the USFS. That resulted in nearly 30,000 acres treated to reduce fire risk, 153 local jobs, more than 60 million board feet of timber sold, and more.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines indicates he won’t support the BCSA without eliminating a big chunk of Montana’s wild places. Please encourage Senator Daines to work with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to find a way forward in the spirit of bipartisanship. Just like Montanans did in the creation of the BCSA.

Lee Boman,

Missoula

