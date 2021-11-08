Letter to the editor: Support Build Back Better

Like so many elected officials across the West, I’m doing what I can locally to manage the impacts of climate change and build a just and resilient community. But when it comes to the worsening climate crisis, local governments can only do so much with our limited resources.

Here, wildfire, wildfire smoke and drought threaten our local economies and health. For instance, in Montana, we face one of the country’s highest overall threats from widespread summer drought, with projections for a 95% increase in drought severity by 2050. We need bold, sweeping climate action on a national scale so such projections don’t come to pass, which is why I urge Montana’s federal leadership to pass the Build Back Better Act.

When passed, this legislation will be the single largest investment in climate, environmental justice, and clean energy in our history. It will create millions of good-paying jobs, protect our health from air pollution, provide funds for everything from solar to home weatherization to electric vehicle charging stations, and set us on the pathway to meet national climate targets. I urge our Congressional delegation to vote for the health and future of their constituents and fully support Build Back Better.

Juanita Vero,

Missoula County Commissioner

